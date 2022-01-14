Mahira Khan leaves tongues wagging in freshly made bangs, mother reacts: See

Superstar Mahira Khan sends the internet into a meltdown after getting a cool fringe haircut, flaunting her new bangs with 8.6 million followers on social media.

The public drooled over Mahira’s million-dollar beauty and could not get enough of her fresh look.

Turning to the photo-blogging site, the Verna starlet posted 2 selfies in a hat displaying her flawless bare skin glowing with a natural blush and captioned it with her pre-cut story, “I went for a trim.. and first I asked for him to dye my hair pink and they are freaked out ( I will do it.. I'm gonna do it).. and then after the trim I went back and said cut me a fringe.”





The mother of one sported a white sweater to beat the chilly winters of January.

Khan’s dearest mother was all hearts on her new look, “I came back home and my mother went – Ya Allah!”

Mahira never fails to amaze fans with her stunning natural beauty and her charismatic personality.

For now, Khan is living an ‘insanely positive life’.