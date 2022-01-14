Hasnain Lehri boycotts Murree for future endeavors, slams mafias

Model Hasnain Lehri as a patriot declared boycotting Murree for all his forthcoming shoots until the mafias were brought to justice, losing his mind over the tragic incident.

On the 8th of January around 1000 cars were trapped in the snow and many died from exposure due to lack of food and shelter, which was both humiliating and sorrowful for the public.

Addressing the issue in his IG stories, Hasnain wrote, “In these difficult times, those who exploit and blackmail travelers must be dealt with. In Murree, a hotel room costs [Rs]50,000 per night, and those Pakistanis who couldn’t afford it were killed in their automobiles.”

“As an artist who has been creating pictures for as long as I can remember, I have made the decision to not conduct any shootings or projects in Murree with my crew" added Lehri.



He also stated, “I will boycott Murree. All mafia incompetence.”

According to Lehri, the folks should be taught a lesson.