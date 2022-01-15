Ayesha Omer takes fans around man-made wonder of The Palm, Dubai: Watch

Actress Ayesha Omer spent the priceless moments of her life admiring the man-made beauty of Jumeirah Dubai on a warm sunny vacation as evident by her social media stories.



Ayesha was spotted candidly walking around the highest point of The Palm, Jumeirah Dubai which could be seen from the top of Al-Nakhl mall and had a stunning yet captivating look to it.

Turning to Instagram, the Karachi Se Lahore starlet shared insights of The Palm and captioned it, “The View Palm through my eyes! Follow me as I take you guys to @theviewpalm a man-made wonder that took a whole lot of planning and vision to execute… absolutely breathtaking!”





Further adding, she wrote, “We’re shooting some content here too so giving you a glimpse behind the scenes. This is a must see when you #visitdubai.”

Ayesha was constantly being filmed as she spoke into the camera, spilling details about The Palm View.

Omer was extremely excited to visit the stunning Palm and could not keep calm over the history surrounding the construction of the place.

The star got herself photobombed and looked like a princess lost in a fairy land of scenic beauty.

What did justice to the feel of the place was The Atlantis that could be seen from the distance.

Fans showered in love at Ayesha’s post which garnered around a million likes.







