Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir tag each other on social media: See

Stars Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir finally hinted on being together by tagging each other on Instagram as part of an advertisement campaign.



Amidst the rife divorce rumours circulating the couple have cleared the air on their alleged separation.

Netizens had reacted when Ahad had not appeared at Saboor Aly’s wedding festivities which made them feel that something was not right.

Making a social media appearance and giving each other attention on a public platform was huge which seemed that all is well between the couple.





Taking to IG, the stars shared clips from their commercial together as they graced the screen with their incredible performance.





Earlier in an interview, the Yakeen Ka Safar actress had opened up on how Ahad proposed to her, “ Ahad rushed to get engaged with me as he feared I would marry someone else.”

While shunning all the fake rumours, Sajal swooned over her husband and had sweet words to say about him, “I am much thankful to have him [Ahad] in my life.”