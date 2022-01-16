Asad Siddiqui painfully touches upon losing his child





Actor Asad Siddiqui shared a tragic incident of his life when he lost his child with Zara Noor Abbas and that was the most depressing moment for him.

The couple tied the knot back in 2017 but a sudden revelation regarding their child has left fans stunned.

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the Hari Hari Churiyan actor said, “We lost a baby a while ago. It wasn’t a miscarriage, Zara actually delivered a 5 6 months baby which I buried myself. We named him Aurangzeb. It was a good time when we got to know that we are going to have a baby but unfortunately some complications occured due to which we lost our baby.”

Further adding, Asad revealed, “It was a very difficult time for us, especially for Zara. She went through many breakdowns, hormonals changes and many more. I was quite depressed but I believe that everything happens with Allah’s will, whatever he has written on our fate, we’ll surely get it. You never know, maybe Allah has written something better for us.”

Zara and Asad have seemed to be settled now after the loss but it is hard too bury the intense pain of losing their little sweet munchkin.