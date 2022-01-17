Asad Siddiqui got attracted to Zara Noor Abbas for THIS reason

Actor Asad Siddiqui pointed out the best qualities in Zara Noor Abbas that made him fall for her and choose her as a partner for life in the latest interaction.



The lovebirds tied the knot back in December 2017 and have been going quite strong in their mushy romance.

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the Gumrah actor said, “Zara is really very caring and loving. She’s very empathetic. Zara has the ability to keep everyone together with her love, this is what attracted me the most.”

“My family loves Zara more than me. Now Zara is on number one and I’m on the second number after Zara. My entire family praises Zara, that she’s such a nice girl” added Asad.

Recently, Asad had made a shocking revelation about losing his child and nobody had the slightest idea about Zara’s pregnancy.

They also celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary giving insights into their love and kept the festivities low-key.