Usman Mukhtar weighs in on his abnormal eating habits: 'I suffered from a disorder'

Actor Usman Mukhtar’s attitude has changed towards food due to his eating disorder and talked about the issue in detail in the latest interaction.



Anorexia nervosa is an example of disturbed eating which leads to dramatic eating disorders.

Sitting down for a candid chat with Tony Navaid Rashid in his show Tony, Tea and Company, the Anaa actor said, “ I suffered from an eating disorder due to that I have gone through dramatic weight transformations from 135kgs to 83kgs.”

Mukhtar has achieved his goal weight and looks dapper as ever when he appears on screen.

Fans cannot keep calm over seeing the handsome delivering incredible performances and always looks like a hero.