Ali Ansari gets candid about Saboor Aly's 'platonic' involvement in his life before marriage

Actor Ali Ansari has opened up about how Saboor would tease him before making things official as he sat down for an interview with a publication.

The famed couple Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly entered the new chapter of their life on 7 January with an intimate Nikkah event and before that they were just good friends.

In a chat with a local outlet, the Muqaddar star said,” She used to insist me to get married to one of my friends. Actually she tried to set me up with her friends. Kehti thi ye meri dost hai is ke sath scene karlou.”

Further adding, Ansari stated, “We were not romantically involved with each other and we shared a bond even before engagement.”

After that bond got close with time, the duo decided on getting married and were very excited about commemorating their big day.

They gazed lovingly at each other as Saboor walked the aisle towards her beloved in a beige stunning bridal outfit.

Their special moment was a sight to drool over.