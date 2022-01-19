Ushna Shah exudes aura of warrior princess in latest clip: Watch

Star Ushna Shah stunned her fans with yet another exotic look as she channeled her inner warrior and shared a video on social media.



The Parizaad actress displayed an appropriate warrior princess vibe with her powerful accent and rustic style.





Sharing the video on IG, the 31 year old starlet wrote, “So I did this back in 2017 when I visited the colosseum ruins in Rome and now again on set in Pak. Both times I butchered it, especially the accent, however I doubt Ridley Scott, Russel Crowe or Maximus Meridius will see this so who cares.”

Ushna was a vision in black as she truly looked like a commander flaunting her captivating accent.

She was spotted on sets of a show and was delivering her best.