Ghana Ali serves great example of 'happy family' in recent photoshoot

Ghana Ali explains meaning of 'happy family' in recent photoshoot

Ghana Ali has delighted her fans with an adorable family shoot sharing glimpses of her little baby as she was all smiles on social media.



Ghana posed intimately with her husband holding baby Faija in her hands, an example of great love.

The Sun Yaara actress turned to the photo-blogging site and posted a bunch of pictures displaying her small and happy family penning it with a cute caption saying, “Our first family photoshoot!”





The post received immense reaction and praise as her fans could not stop gushing over the bond they hold.

Ghana tied the knot with husband Umair Gulzar in 2021 and welcomed a child the same year in November.

Although, the star has been heavily trolled for being with a married man but Ghana rebuffed all the talks and continues living a happy life with her hubby and new born Faija.







