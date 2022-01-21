Yumna Zaidi recites powerful piece of poetry for dear mommy: Watch

Star Yumna Zaidi honored her mother with soulful poetry on her birthday which she uttered with great feeling and love titled Meri Pyari Maa.



Yumna admired her mother’s presence in her life, praising her for being a great nurturer and supporter.

She talked about finding eternal solace in the arms of a loving mother.

The Raaz-E-Ulfat actress took to Instagram and was all smiles as she read the small piece of poetry flaunting her natural and glowing skin.





Zaidi was clad in casuals with her short tresses adding more glamor to her beauty.

Her love and attachment towards her mom was showcased in sweet words for her.

This was not the first time the actress has been reciting poetry and holds great passion for this field.

Zaidi highlights the concept of 'motherhood'.