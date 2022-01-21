Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain's elephant riding video surfaces online: See

Famed celebrity couple, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were spotted riding an elephant on their trip to Phuket and were a sight to behold.



The much loved stars are world travelers with intense love for life, as showcased by their captivating Instagram account.

Their bond would make you want to scroll through their feed forever.

Turning to Instagram, the Dareecha star shared glimpses from the adventurous trip with dear wifey sitting on a huge elephant and captioned, “Is ne hathi se itni beaten ki k woh tang agaya. End mai hathi ne mazrat ki aur kaha bibi tu utar ja. But what an amazing experience it was."





Previously, the duo posted rare insights as they landed in the stunning island of Thailand snuggling up for a selfie in the car.







Both were making ‘unforgettable memories’ amid romantic getaway.

The video clip has been doing rounds on social media which garnered a lot of appreciation.