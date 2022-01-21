Aditi Rao Hydari exudes regal vibes in Shehla Chatoor's designer Couture: See

Aditi Rao Hydari exudes regal vibes in Shehla Chatoor's designer Couture

Another Bollywood addition, Aditi Rao Hydari tops the Pakistani designer charts as she stunned in Shehla Chatoor’s latest bridal collection and looked no short than a diva.



The star amps up her style game in a pastel beige lehenga Choli, which could surely be an inspiration for the public who take fashion and styling as their priority.

Paired with chunky Kundan set an emerald choker and maang teeka, the Bhoomi actress kept her makeup minimal and her hair was made in a low-kept bun.

Shehla taking to her official Instagram handle shared insights of the beautiful Aditi flaunting the desi look with swag, promoting the designer clothing brand and wrote, "Multi-talented actor and iconic beauty, Aditi Rao Hydari exudes timeless elegance and resplendent glamour in a timeless Shehla Chatoor Heirloom Couture."









This is not the first time such a cross-over has been seen because just a few days ago there was another collaboration between a Bollywood star and a Pakistani designer, Faraz Manan whose popular muse had been Alia Bhatt.





After Faraz Manan, Shehla Chatoor gained wide acclaim with Tara Sutaria and now Aditi Rao’s dedication.

Such collaboration is loved by fans around.







