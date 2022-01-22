Ayesha Omer looks dangerously cool as she gears up for a stunt: Watch

Actress Ayesha Omer is having the time of her life vacationing in Dubai and this is evident through her fully adventurous trip as she was spotted all ready for a risky stunt from the highest point of the Sky View Observatory, Dubai.



Fans were getting fearful and dizzy over looking at the sights below while Ayesha prepares herself for an extremely dangerous action dressed in a uniform.

Standing atop the high rise building the diva looked chill and excited as ever all charged up for the fun.

Dubai surely gives tourists massive opportunities to explore and admire.

The Karachi Se Lahore actress shared a video clip with 4.9 million followers all set for the adventure and flaunting her courageousness as she spoke right into the camera.





Ayesha Omer was being snapped by someone in the background.

Lately, the actress has become an avid traveler giving a peek into tidbits from her journey.

The evening looked beautiful as ever and strong winds were blowing.