Aiman Khan, daughter Amal twin in pink, steal the limelight with their charm: See

Aiman Khan known for her unique fashion style was seen twinning with her adorable daughter Amal Muneeb in a candid photoshoot.



Aiman and Amal were a sight to behold as they donned pink colored desi candy floss outfits posing in the backdrop of lush green trees.

Turning to her official Instagram handle, the Ishq Tamasha actress shared a gorgeous snapshot absolutely nailing the look, promoting the brand in the caption.





Aiman has been considered as the most stylish young sensation of the industry who never fails to win hearts with her beauty.

It seemed that little Amal will be following in the footsteps of her mommy.

The star has been making headlines since she got married to her beloved Muneeb Butt and her daughter’s soulful singing at a wedding had left fans in awe.