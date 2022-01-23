Hina Altaf mourns demise of her beloved father

Star Hina Altaf deeply grieved and heartbroken as she shared the tragic news of her father’s death with her fan base.



Hina was very attached to her father and had a beautiful bond and his death has surely shaken Hina to the core.

The Aik Thi Misaal starlet took to her official Instagram handle and penned it with a note saying, “The most strong person I have ever known In my life, my father has passed away, please pray for him.”

Altaf’s father used to call Hina ‘ his son’ which showcased her intense importance in his life.

However, the actor never made her father’s pictures public except on her nikkah day where she showed rare insights.

Industry friends and fans have extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

Details about the cause of his death remain unknown.