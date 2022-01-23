Mawra Hocane reveals ideology behind the institution of marriage

Actress Mawra Hocane has no fear of marriage in her mind and wants to be mentally and emotionally stable before taking up the step as she spilled details in latest interaction.



Mawra has so far been leading a single and fulfilled life and hints about her idea of marriage which showed that she might be getting hitched some time soon.

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the Sabaat actress mentioned that, “Marriage is a big step. If I speak about myself, I’ve seen a lot of people around me who got married very young including my own brother and sister. I’ve seen a lot of actresses and business women who had better part of their careers after their marriage, so I’ve no fear of marriage in my mind that marriage would affect me badly.”

Further adding, the star revealed, “Personally speaking I feel that I’m somebody who really does her work with full dedication. Marriage for me, whenever its to happen, I hope it comes at a time when I have much time to give to my married life and children. If I’m in a partnership, I wouldn’t want to lack it at all. I want myself to have the ability to understand relationships at that point. I really want to do well, whenever I do that, this my ideology regarding marriage.”