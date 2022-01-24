Here's why Alizeh Shah is infuriated over being offered an item number

Here's why Alizeh Shah is infuriated over being offered an item song

Actress Alizeh Shah who was subjected to intense backlash for her bold attitude is not happy about being offered an item song just days after her controversial smoking video leaked.



Alizeh Shah was very much annoyed when she was asked to be a part of an item song.

The Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress expressed her reservations saying, “You know, I even got offered an item song right after that video got leaked? One video with a cigarette in it and it was assumed that I was ready to be an item girl.”

Further lamenting, Alizeh stated, “I have realized that it’s wiser to stay quiet. Often, when a woman takes a stand and decides to defend herself, people make life even more difficult for her. It’s easier for me to just disconnect from social media. I know that controversies don’t last for longer than two days and, after that, these very people will be watching my drama and getting excited about it.”

Alizeh’s perception in the eyes of the public is such that they assumed her to be an item girl and this really enraged the starlet and fired back at them.