Merub Ali's Harry Potter fantasy comes true at 20th birthday bash: See

Birthdays are special for everyone and Merub Ali’s bash was definitely an adorable celebration with a Harry Potter theme organized by rumored beau Asim Azhar.



Merub Ali finally turned 20 and she could not keep calm over jumping to the good age of maturity.

Merub was having the time of her life rejoicing in her birthday celebrations with close family members and friends in attendance.

Balloons added more to the beauty of her favourite decor and Merub could not wait to blow the candles of her large scrumptious birthday cake.

Asim turned to his Instagram handle and penned in sweet words for Merub “Happy Birthday to my favorite person! Your Harry Potter fantasy has finally come true.”





On the other hand, Merub also turned to the photo-blogging site and shared glimpses from her bash.









Netizens wished Merub a ‘Very Happy Birthday’ and showered her with love and praise.

The starlet has gained massive acclaim at a very young age and is currently performing in drama 'Sinf-e-Aahan'.

She has been making headlines since her engagement speculations with singer Asim Azhar did rounds online.



