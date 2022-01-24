'Sajan Das Na': Atif Aslam, Momina Mustehsan's collab song released on Spotify

Coke Studio's latest track Sajan Das Na featuring seasoned favourites Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan has dropped on the streaming platform Spotify.



The romantic pop number, produced by Xulfi, is reminiscent of a typical offering by both Atif and Momina.

Competed with the singer’s soft vocals the song did not tend to offer much as it was too formulaic to make any real impact.

Some of the audience felt that the song did not live up to their expectations while several others expressed their love and admiration for the track in a set of tweets.

For the unversed, the song premiered this Saturday on television with the audio available for streaming on Spotify.

Fans penned in their views where one talked about missing Coke Studio’s signature sound saying, "I love love Sajan Das Na but does anyone else miss the musicality in Coke Studio? The intruments? I kind [of] do. Like, imagine Sajan Das Na, same melody, same vocals but the true Coke Studio kind [of] instrumental set up."

Another said, "It's drizzling here in Lahore and with that song Sajan Das Na by Atif Aslam and Momina making [the] rain more romantic."

Momina Mustehsan is the queen of music as she has mesmerized the audience with her beautiful voice every now and then alongside many famed voices of the music sector.

To note, the music video is yet to be released on Youtube.



