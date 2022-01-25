Hira Mani is COVID-free now: See post

Hira Mani is COVID-free now

Actress Hira Mani has fully recovered from COVID-19 and cannot stop feeling grateful over speedy journey towards getting well.



Hira had tested positive for the virus a few days back and had been isolating herself until her symptoms died down.

During her quarantine period, the Do Bol actress was feeling low and had been terribly missing her late father, recalling memories with him.





Taking to Instagram , the starlet shared a beautiful picture with her husband at a beach looking all happy and healthy and captioned, “Thank God we are covid free fit and fine.”





Her husband Mani could not keep calm over reuniting with his wife after days of trial.

Flaunting her look in a mere casual outfit with hair flowing in the breeze, the duo looked perfect together.