Here's why Azfar Rehman keeps his family away from the spotlight 

Actor Azfar Rehman has been happily married and prefers to keep his personal life extremely private as he talked about in a recent appearance.
Rehman always respects his wife and her wishes proving to be a good husband.
In a talk with the host at the show Something Haute, the Bisaat actor said, “I've been happily married for the last five years and I’m blessed with a baby boy as well. Life is great Allhamdulillah! I keep my personal life private because of the trolling and stuff. I don’t want to subject my family to it. My wife does not like to be on social media. Whenever I ask her to put a family picture on social media she immediately refuses, and I respect her decision.”
Further Azfar went on saying, “My wife Fiya was actually my distant friend. There was a point in my life when I decided to get married and Fiya was the girl with whom I thought I could spend the rest of my life. I believe the best decisions of your life are unplanned.”