Feroze Khan's rap number to come out very soon, fans react

Actor Feroze Khan has decided to venture into the world of rap and announced that his new English song might drop soon.



Feroze who has been acting for a long time is trying his hand on singing and would surely succeed if his song receives positive feedback from the public.

Taking to the video blogging site, the Ishqiya actor shared a behind-the-scene clip from his studio recordings as he looked charged up as ever and wrote, “It’s times like these that I wanna come and wreck it."





Clad in a grey sweater, white loose pants and a pair of sunglasses Feroze surely was a sight not to be missed.

Khan will be seen in a rapper avatar and this has created excitement among his admirers.

After uttering every lyric, Khan sways his hands to the beats like a true rapper.

Without giving a release date, Khan has hyped up the song with a ‘coming soon’ and urged the public to tune in and brace themselves.