Syra Yousuf exerts utmost care, love towards her pup: See

Srya Yousuf exerts utmost care, love towards her pup: See





Actress Syra Yousuf left no stone unturned as she was spotted showering love upon her furry baby in a cute little snap.

Syra was caught in the camera as she patted her puppy with deep care and love.

The starlet loves dogs and this is evident through her warm gesture.

Taking to Instagram, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress shared a gorgeous picture with her doggo.





Styled in an elegant sky blue attire paired with silver heels the star was radiating beauty.

Her pup was feeling adored and was getting the attention not only of Syra’s but also the audience.

Fans cannot stop gushing over all the cuteness in one frame.