Esra Bilgic 'shattered' by death of co-star, 'brother' Ayberk Pekcan

Renowned Turkish starlet Esra Bilgic was deeply saddened by the death of her Dirilis Ertugrul co-star Ayberk Pekcan whom she called her "brother".

Esra aka Halime Sultan, penned a touching message as a tribute for the late actor.

The actress took to Instagram and shared some BTS pictures and wrote, "Today is having such a difficult day. I am heartbroken at the loss of my loving brother Ayberk."

Bilgic further added, "Ayberk brother is one of my seniors who altered my outlook on the profession with his great advice he offered me in Dirilis: Ertugrul, my first step into acting."

"He was a highly brilliant player with whom I had the opportunity to play and was also quite hilarious and happy."

After a long battle with lung cancer Ayberk aka Artuk Bey passed away and many feel empty without him and his humble presence.