Nauman Ijaz throws light on his son debuting showbiz

Actor Nauman Ijaz’s son Zaviyar has stepped into showbiz and for the first time the former talked about him in detail in an interaction.



The industry is welcoming young and new talent willing to give their all and this left some critics excited while the other’s considered it as pure nepotism.

In an interview with a local news outlet, the Sang-e-Mah actor said, "It was just a coincidence that he [Zaviyar] came into this field, neither I brought script to home, nor did I take him into Media gatherings, I didn’t say him anything, he himself came to me and said that he wanted to do acting, then I told him it’s not and easy job also you are over weight, you will look bad on screen, you need to cut down your weight and then he cut his weight in six month, he also got Shatika pain because of it, so I saw a little motivation in him.”

“We did walk for Uniworith and that’s how it all started, I didn’t launch him, I could have easily produced any project for him, but I didn’t,” added Nauman.

Nauman saw the passion for acting in his son’s eyes and could not do anything but to respect his child’s decision.

The actor himself has gained wide acclaim in a short span of time with his stellar performances in innumerable drama series.