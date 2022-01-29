Hareem shah hires lawyer to fight her money-laundering case





Tik Tok star Hareem Shah’s case has been filed today at the High Court by a well known lawyer Munir Ahmed Khan in wake of the recent allegations against her.

The Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) had written letters to the bank to freeze Hareem Shah’s accounts until a money-laundering probe was completed.

In a viral video, Hareem Shah talked about her lawyer and how she had given him the permission to take action and resolve the case.

please wait while file is uploading on server

She urged others to take help from her legal advisor as he is an expert in the field and knows how to handle complicated cases with great strength.

The star has been considered guilty for carrying a large sum of money abroad.

Mocking the authorities, Shah said, “I was bringing a large amount from Pakistan to the UK for the first time. When bringing the amount, one must be careful because you might land yourself in trouble. No one stopped me because no one can. I easily took the large sum out of the country.”

Shah owns bank accounts in Pakistan, one in Lahore and the other in Karachi.



Hareem had traveled to Doha from Karachi on the night of January 10.

The famed face denies all the charges put against her.

A court hearing is to be held this Monday.