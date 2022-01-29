Wahaj Ali to rule screens with another big project 'Ghao'

Actor Wahaj Ali is all set to make a comeback on the small screen with his new drama titled Ghao.



Wahaj greatly experiments with roles he takes on and has bagged different characters in numerous dramas.

The drama serial Ghao helmed by Haseeb Hasan has given us other major projects like Alif, Diyar-E-Dil and Parwaz hai Junoon.

The star has been on cloud nine since he gained fame and is ready to rock the screens with his breathtaking performance once again.

To note, Wahaj is extremely particular about choosing the right scripts.