Mehwish Hayat breaks the internet with sizzling dance performance: Watch

Mehwish Hayat breaks the internet with sizzling dance performance

Superstar Mehwish Hayat kept her admirers entertained with her sizzling dance in the bathroom and the video has been doing rounds on social media.

Keeping in touch with millions of her followers Hayat showed off her killer dance moves.

This is not the first time Mehwish Hayat has danced to the beats as many times she has rocked the stage with her talents in award shows.

Taking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi starlet shared a video reel and wrote, “ Heartbreak anniversary”.





A soulful English song was playing in the backdrop and Mehwish could not control but just groove to the beats.

Wearing an olive green tee the starlet surely was a vision.

Her post garnered thousands of likes and many of her fans adored her beauty.