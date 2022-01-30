Iqra Aziz infuriated at the ban of 'Javed Iqbal'

Diva Iqra Aziz expressed her displeasure after the authorities banned her husband Yasir Hussain’s much anticipated movie, Javed Iqbal.



The film had an epic narrative to it which differs from the typical rom-com in Pakistani cinema.

On Friday, the Suno Chanda actress took to IG and raised her voice, convincing the public to acknowledge content that revolves around the terrible truths of a serial killer.





She wrote, “Why can’t we just accept the fact that this really happened in the 90’s. Kya sirf comedy film ya pyar bhara drama hi hai pakistan ki entertainment. Humari audience kehti hai humain kuch aur bhi dekhao lekin doston kese dikhayein?”

“Mujhe lagta hai humary Pemra ny ted bundy ki tapes nahi suni” added Iqra referring to an American serial killer.

Previously, when the film was announced Iqra was excited that her husband would be taking part in a film that is showing reality and has a moral lesson to it.

To note, the film was supposed to be Javed Iqbal’s debut with her spouse Yasir Hussain.