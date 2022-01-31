Ayesha Omer stresses upon the concept of 'age is just a number' for marriage

Model and starlet Ayesha Omer talked about her marriage and what she would prefer in a man as she sat down for a candid chat.

For Ayesha age is just a number and would not mind marrying a younger man if it deems fit.

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the Rehbra actress said, “If I will feel that a guy is younger to me but he’s mature and I would think that we can connect well, then why not. I would definitely marry him, I have no such issues, age is just a number.”

“Your health, maturity, diet and outlook define your age. Some people’s biological age is different from their chronological age” added Ayesha.

Lately, the actress had addressed the ripple-effect of her disturbed childhood.