Legal advisor Munir Ahmed Khan files case in favour of Hareem Shah: Source

Lawyer Munir Ahmed Khan has filed a case for Hareem Shah and a hearing was conducted today, per sources obtained by the Sindh High Court.

Hareem had been blamed for carrying a large sum of money abroad and FIA asked that she be held in custody.

Hence, Munir Ahmed filed a case to stop the FIA, and other cyber agencies, from putting any criminal allegations against her.

With the help of her legal advisor Hareem Shah has sucessfully managed to shun all accusations.

For those unaware, Munir Ahmed is a renowned lawyer with expertise in handling high profile cases.

Hareem feels relieved now.



