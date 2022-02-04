HSY elated over Vogue mention, makes waves internationally

The most celebrated Pakistani designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) work has been featured on Vogue Magazine and the icon is over the moon on this milestone which was not too big a task.

After designing a dear friend Umber Ahmed’s wedding outfit the couturier's designs had been gaining massive acclaim for introducing his country’s traditions to the world.

HSY took to Instagram and expressed immense gratitude for the mention and to have realized his dreams.





He wrote, "Wow. Thank you Vogue for featuring me and my designs today and for also celebrating what I've always strived to bring to the forefront of the International Fashion community; our beautiful and timeless Pakistani Traditions.”

He added, "So very happy. Onwards and upward. It was a joy to design for you my friend, Umber."

Dropping a short video on his feed to revisit his memorable career HSY said,







“The fact that my endeavors of over 2 decades to bring our Pakistani fashion and tradition to the world is bearing fruit is everything to me. I'm first and foremost a proud Pakistani.”

“This country has given me everything. Couldn't be prouder today to see the world read about our traditions, craft and values” concluded HSY.

Umber could not get over the beauty of the 69kg red outfit which was designed to utmost perfection with no inch left undone.