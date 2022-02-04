Mahira Khan heaps praise on the team of superhit drama 'Parizaad'

Superstar Mahira Khan gave a huge shout out to the cast members of the much-loved drama Parizaad for their captivating performance.



Mahira has become a devoted fan of the blockbuster drama serial which received a positive response from the audience and critics alike.

Turning to her official twitter handle, the Humsafar starlet congratulated the members by saying, “I can not wait to watch Parizaad- start to finish. Congratulations to the entire team! Warms my heart to see the world acknowledge the talent of Ahmed Ali Akbar and Shahzad Kashmiri. As well as all the other talented actors, crew and producer.”

The spectacular crew of the drama worked tirelessly to make the entertainer a success, no matter how small the role was.

The final episode had been aired in cinemas giving some time to the public to take it all in as the grand drama was coming to an end.