Noor Hassan unwell, urges fans for prayers

Pakistani showbiz star Noor Hassan in low spirits as he is hospitalized due to some leg injury issues leaving his fans concerned.

Noor Hassan has undergone a leg surgery and is currently on complete bed rest until recovery.

Turning to his official Instagram handle, the Aseerzadi actor uploaded a video from his biggest ordeal and wrote, “ Thank You for all your prayers and love! I have a long way to go with this. I am staying positive and will come out of it soon inshallah.”





Lying on bed in the hospital, the actor looks totally dull and pale and wants to get well soon so that he can lead a normal life.





Noor was getting all the support and love from his followers who were heartbroken on seeing their favorite like this.