Ayesha Omer promotes fresh local talent: See

Starlet Ayesha Omer, the most humble of all, has encouraged new talent to be recognized in Pakistan by displaying some beautiful works of art.

Whether it is a student from an institute or some poor labor the superstar never fails to bring their expertise to light.

Turning to Instagram, the Bulbulay actress shared some stunning insights of herself clad in traditional wear hand crafted by her driver’s wife from interior Sindh.

Captioning the breathtaking snaps, Ayesha wrote, ”This jora embroidered completely by hand by my driver’s wife in interior Sindh, with love and so much finesse, has my heart full”.





Ayesha was impressed by the love and dedication put into the creation of it and could not help but flaunt the dress to the world.

The fully embroidered outfit totally did justice to her beauty.

Not only this, but a few days back the actress wore a gorgeous sari designed by a student which she wore at the premiere night of her newly banned film, Javed Iqbal.