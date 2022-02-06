Feroze Khan conquers hearts with his grace: See

Pakistani sensation Feroze Khan left many stunned with his charm in an appearance at a recent mesmerizing photoshoot.



The 31-year-old leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fashion and style and nails every bit of it.

Sharing some captivating insights, the Khaani actor flaunted his killer personality looking dashing as ever in a brown velvet sweater with a white tee underneath paired with denim jeans.









A wristwatch added more to his charsima as he posed away in various angles.





The heartthrob was praised for exuding glamour.

Apart from this, Khan has also been involved in activities like gyming, boxing and socializing.