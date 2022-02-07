Shah Rukh Khan offers ‘dua’ for Lata Mangeshkar, video goes viral

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid his last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at her last rites in Shivaji Park as he raised his hands in dua for her which has caught the attention of the public.



Lata Mangeshkar who passed away at the Breach Candy hospital on Sunday morning has had a honorary funeral with politicians, celebs and famed personalities in attendance.

In visuals from the cremation ceremony on the eve of ,6 Feb Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani mourned and prayed for the departed soul.

While SRK says the dua, Pooja had her hands folded in a Pranaam and twitter cannot get enough of what was just spotted.

Netizens and users personified this as ‘India’s unity in diversity’.

The Dilwale actor has been trending on twitter ever since the image made rounds.

Fans were moved by SRK’s gesture as one wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan has earned respect. He deserves all the love.”

Check It Out:



