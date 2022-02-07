Dananeer Mobeen’s leaked ‘Pawrihoraihai’ video clocks 1 year

Dananeer Mobeen’s leaked ‘Pawrihorahihai’ video clocks 1 year

The pawri girl turned actress Dananeer Mobeen who rose to fame with her viral video ‘Pawrihoraihai’ celebrates as the clip marked a year today.

To note, the hilarious viral video made waves all over the globe and social media was surely on fire.

On Sunday, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress shared a slew of throwback snaps made by celebs and penned it with a caption saying, “Today marks 1 year of my viral video ‘pawrihoraihai’. This video was nothing short of an unexpected miracle. The smiles, laughter and love spread across the world because of a 5 sec video will never be forgotten! Thank you to every single one of you. #pawrijarihai.”

Dananeer has not only robbed hearts with a 5 second video clip but also with her epic sense of style and fashion.

Fans are excited to see her nail her debut ISPR project titled Sinf-e-Aahan.







