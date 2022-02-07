Ahmed Ali Akbar’s million-dollar smile leaves tongues wagging: Watch

Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar who has been flying high since the success of Parizaad has now conquered hearts with his killing smile which set the internet on fire.

Ahmed attended a wedding recently where he was seen dancing and clapping to the beats of some soulful qawwali music.

What caught the attention of the audience was his smile which did great justice to his grace.

The video from the star-studded event went viral immediately and fans could not keep calm over seeing their favorite all overjoyed and hyped up.





Clad in a black outfit Ahmed looked dapper as ever.

Ahmed Ali Akbar has achieved immense acclaim not only in Pakistan but also across the border and this marks the start of his flourishing career.