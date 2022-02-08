Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari caught on camera enjoying PSL: See

The newlywed couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari were spotted attending a PSL match at Karachi National Stadium last night being great fans of cricket.



Karachi Kings and Islamabad United played against each other and it was a tough match.

With pictures and reels shared on their private social media accounts, the lovebirds twinned in casual red.









Ali and Saboor who tied the knot a month back looked happy and fulfilled together as they were all smiles poking fun at each other.

The Fitrat starlet looked gorgeous and was having the time of her life with her beloved.