Atif Aslam, Adnan Qazi to gear up for spectacular masterpiece

Atif Aslam and Adnan Qazi have joined hands to launch a new song, as per a press statement.

Qazi and Aslam are two renowned figures who have massively contributed to the Pakistani showbiz industry excelling in their respective sectors.

The Dil Diyan Gallan singer who has worked on a mix of genres is making a comeback to the world of music after years and this would be good news for his admirers.

Whereas, Adnan Qazi has already displayed his prowess in recent music videos of a variety of A-list Pakistani singers.

This is the first time the duo have collaborated and will truly rob the hearts of the audience.

Atif was last sighted on screen in a romantic single alongside Mahira Khan named Ajnabi.