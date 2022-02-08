Sarah Khan flaunts her elegance in gold traditional attire: Pics

Actress Sarah Khan dropped jaws as she gave fans some major style inspiration with her chic fashion choice for a photoshoot.

From weddings to award nights and promotional events the 29 year old never loses the opportunity to put her best foot forward.

It is pertinent to know that Sarah is given to modesty in dressing.

Turning to Instagram, the Sabaat actress gave insights into her stunning gold embellished gown which sparkled from head to toe with her jet black tresses adding more to the grace of the outfit.





Accessorizing her look with matching gold traditional jewelry Sarah looked glamorous as ever and her fans drooled over her beauty.

Sarah is currently busy in her motherly duties.