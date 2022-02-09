Urwa Hocane takes breath away with her million-dollar beauty: See

Starlet Urwa Hocane with her dreamy looks conquered hearts as she appeared for a magazine cover photoshoot.

She exuded regal vibes while posing away in a gorgeous tea pink gown and feminine sleeves designed with voluminous ruffles on one side.

Taking to Instagram the Udaari actress shared jaw-dropping glimpses from her photoshoot and looked no less than a fairy.









She completed her look with crystal ear studs and a ring plus a volumized blow dry enhanced the beauty of her outfit.





Pink lips and copper eyes were the go-to with the dress. Her fans could not get over her gorgeous beauty and showered love upon her.

To note, Urwa Hocane owns her own clothing line UXM and often models away in brands channeling youthful energy.