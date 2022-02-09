Shahid Afridi to invest in new business venture?

Former captain and Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi reportedly plans on opening his own eatery in Dubai that provides good taste, as per reports.

The cricketer has been spotted with a bat and a ball many times but an apron was the last thing we had expected him to put on.

Turning to Instagram, Afridi dropped a video of himself wearing a chef’s jacket, slicing tomatoes and showing off his culinary talents.





He captioned the reel saying, “One step closer to the big announcement, Get ready to give your taste buds a mouthwatering triple tarka" along with hashtags of his restaurant Lala Darbar.



The restaurant will provide fresh and authentic desi food to the people residing in the city.

To note, the logo of his restaurant has been doing rounds which has a touch of an athlete’s passion for cricket as a victory pose made it to the banner.

Fans have been left in awe of his venture