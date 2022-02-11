Watch Aiman Khan’s first-ever Tiktok video

Showbiz diva Aiman Khan, known for her elegant style, has joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok, leaving her fans excited.



Just like a few others, Aiman also plans to become a TikTok star and widen her career choices.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Tamasha actress announced the news and captioned the video saying, “I am now on TikTok! Will be uploading a lot of fun and safe content for you!”





Her first TikTok video has been doing rounds on social media where the starlet donned a shocking pink gown from head to toe and posed for the camera.





Admirers are looking forward to seeing Aiman in a completely new avatar.