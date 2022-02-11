Nazish Jahangir pays touching tribute to late mother: See

Stunning model Nazish Jehangir gets emotional as she penned down a heartfelt note in remembrance of her late mother on 10th death anniversary.



Lauding the position of motherhood and the efforts of her late mother Nazish had a lot to say.

The Saraab starlet took to Instagram and expressed her feelings by sharing the grave of her mother.





Calling her late mother ‘last love’ Nazish was heartbroken.

Her words were a testament of the intense love she held for her late mother and felt alienated amongst those who have mothers alive referring to them as ‘lucky.’