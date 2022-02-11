Hira Mani, Anoushey Abbasi energetically groove to soulful music: Watch

Showbiz stars Hira Mani and Anoushey Abbasi take fans' breath away as they flaunt their killer dance moves on social media.



Exuding ultimate friendship goals, the starlet surely has an epic real-life chemistry.

The superstars danced their heart out at #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge and left fans drooling.

Turning to Instagram, the Yaqeen Ka Safar actress shared the video showing off her dance skills in a perfectly synchronized routine and wrote, “Challenge accepted @muneeb_butt ???? We paired up to show off our moves on our new jam #SohnaTu ????????We had so much fun moving to this funky beat.”









She concludes by saying, “I love you @anoushayabbasiofficial my little champ. Show us your moves too! Join in on this cool #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge and tag us and @pepsipakistan.”

The video has now leaked and has robbed millions of hearts within 24 hours with over 600,000 views.