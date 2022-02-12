Syra Yousuf channels her beauty in Marilyn Monroe’s vintage style: See

Showbiz diva Syra Yousuf flaunts her grace in Marilyn Monroe’s glammed up hairstyle and fans could not stop but stare.

The starlet leaves no stone unturned when it comes to giving fans major style inspiration and this time as well the star did not fail to rock her new hair transformation.

Even after her death the late Marilyn Monroe lives in the hearts of many and Syra has always looked up to her.

In the classic look created by MUA Omayr Waqar the Sinf-e-Aahan starlet resembled Hollywood pop icon Marilyn Monroe.

An elegant pastel green top paired with bold red lips enhanced Syra’s beauty.