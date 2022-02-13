Hania Amir, Uzair Jaswal seeing each other?

Star Hania Amir who was spotted at the album launch event of famed singer Uzair Jaswal are reportedly thought to be dating.

It was a star-studded affair with many people from the media fraternity in attendance.

Soon after the duo closely embraced, netizens speculated that something is brewing between them.





The intimate video went viral in a moment and garnered around a million likes.

Hania was enjoying the day to the fullest and looked happy amongst a crowd of friends and people.

The Parwaz Hai Junoon starlet was previously caught up in a controversy surrounding her breakup with icon Asim Azhar due to which people hold a perception that she is only after singers.